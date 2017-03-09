Man 'with axe goes on rampage at Dusseldorf train station'

Several people are thought to have been injured, according to local media.

Dusseldorf: German city on high alert.

Several people have reportedly been injured after a man with an axe went on a rampage at Dusseldorf's main station.

Police in the German city are on high alert and trains are not stopping at Hauptbahnhof.

The motive behind the attack is not yet known but police confirmed they were responding to an incident and had arrested two people.

It comes just hours after Dusseldorf Airport was evacuated after an unexploded Second World War bomb was found.