Couple killed as bridge collapses onto motorway in Italy

Married couple were crushed to death when the bridge gave way in Ancona.

Emergency workers at the scene of the accident. APTN

Two people have been crushed to death when a bridge collapsed on their car on a motorway in the Italian city of Ancona.

A further three other people have been injured after the accident.

The victims of the accident have been named as Emidio 'Mimmo' Diomedi, 60, and his wife Antonella Viviani, 54.

They were travelling in a Nissan car that was travelling under the bridge when it gave way.

The bridge was a temporary structure put up during works to widen to road. APTN

Aerial photographs from the scene showed a large central section of the bridge had fallen onto the road.

Highway company Autostrade per l'Italia said that the bridge was a temporary structure to support an overpass that had been closed to traffic.

The three injured people are construction workers, sources said.