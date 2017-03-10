South Korean judges uphold President Park impeachment

Court rules to uphold impeachment following her involvement in corruption scandal.

The ruling follows a corruption scandal that has plunged the country into political turmoil. South Korean Presidential House via AP

South Korea's Constitutional Court has ruled to uphold President Park Geun-hye's impeachment.

The ruling follows a corruption scandal that has plunged the country into political turmoil, worsened by an already-serious national divide and led to calls for sweeping reforms.

Two people died following the ruling during protests against the court's decision, say South Korean police.

A man in his 70s, believed to be a Park supporter, died from head wounds after falling from the top of a police bus, said a hospital official.

Another man brought from the pro-Park rally died shortly after receiving CPR at the hospital, said another official.

In December the country's politicians voted to impeach Geun-hye in the wake of mass protests - sometimes 100,000 strong - which accused her of corruption.

Ms Park - the country's first woman leader- is accused of allowing her friend Choi Soon-sil to access sensitive government information without official permission.

The unanimous ruling opens her up to possible criminal proceedings, and makes her South Korea's first democratically elected leader to be removed early from office since democracy came in the country in the late 1980s.

Park's "acts of violating the constitution and law are a betrayal of the public trust," acting Chief Justice Lee Jung-mi said.

"The benefits of protecting the constitution that can be earned by dismissing the defendant are overwhelmingly big.

"Hereupon, in a unanimous decision by the court panel, we issue a verdict: We dismiss the defendant, President Park Geun-hye."

Supporters of the South Korean President are blocked by police officers. AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon

Park's lawyer, Seo Seok-gu, who had previously compared Park's impeachment to the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, called the verdict a "tragic decision".

Some of Park's supporters reacted with anger after the ruling, shouting and hitting police officers with plastic flag poles and climbing on police buses.

Anti-Park protesters celebrated by marching in the streets near the presidential Blue House, carrying flags, signs and an effigy of Park dressed in prison clothes and tied up with rope.

Protesters look at cutouts of impeached President Park Geun-hye. AP Photo/Lee Jin-man

South Korea must now hold an election within two months to choose Park's successor.

Liberal Moon Jae-in, who lost to Park in the 2012 election is currently the lead in opinion surveys.

Whoever becomes the next leader will take over a country facing a hostile North Korea, a stagnant economy and deep social and political divides.

Protesters react after hearing the Constitutional Court's verdict AP Photo/Lee Jin-man

Pre-verdict surveys showed that 70 to 80 percent of South Koreans had wanted the court to approve Park's impeachment.

People on both sides have threatened not to accept a Constitutional Court decision that they disagree with.

One of Park's lawyers told the court last month that there will be "a rebellion and blood will drench the asphalt" if Park is booted from office.

Many participants at anti-Park rallies had said they would stage a "revolution" if the court rejected Park's impeachment.

"If Park accepts the ruling and soothes those who opposed her impeachment, things will be quiet," said Yoon Tae-Ryong, a political scientist at Seoul's Konkuk University.

"But looking at what she's done so far, I think that might be wishful thinking."Others disagreed, saying violent protests won't be supported by the general public.