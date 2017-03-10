At least five people dead in Istanbul helicopter crash

The aircraft came down on a highway shortly after taking off from Ataturk Airport.

The helicopter crashed after taking off from Ataturk Airport in Istanbul. AP/Lefteris Pitarakis

At least five people have been killed after a helicopter reportedly crashed into a television tower on the outskirts of Istanbul, according to the city's governor.

Vasip Sahin said the helicopter, which belonged to a private company, crashed after taking off from Istanbul's Ataturk Airport and came down on a highway on the edge of the city.

Mr Sahin said the cause of the crash is under investigation.

The private Dogan news agency said there were seven people on board -four Russian nationals, a Turkish citizen and two pilots.