Man who walked 15 miles to work each day gifted a car

ITV

Patrick Edmond’s story gained publicity after a police officer spotted him walking in Texas.

Patrick Edmond (right) said it was 'mind-blowing' to get the car.
A man who walked 15 miles to work every day has been gifted a car by his local community.

Patrick Edmond's story gained publicity after a police officer spotted him walking along the road from Plano to McKinney in Texas, USA.

When the officer asked if he was alright, the 52-year-old told him he makes the two-and-a-half-hour journey on foot every day to work.

Officer Branson gave Mr Edmond a ride to work before sharing a selfie with him on Facebook, a post that has now been shared more than 1,200 times.

Officer Branson shared this photo with Patrick Edmond.
Upon hearing about his story, a local car dealership and a non-profit organisation teamed up and gifted him a 2014 Toyota Corolla.

A GoFundMe page was also set up and has raised more than £3,000 for Mr Edmond, which he says he will use for insurance and maintenance.

Mr Edmond described the generosity as "mind-blowing" and "very humbling", thanking everyone who had contributed.

"It's not something that I asked for, it's just something that happened," he said.

Mr Edmond said he got a promotion at ice cream chain Braum's, meaning he had to transfer from Plano to McKinney, but was willing to make the journey on foot.

He said: "My commitment to them was, I have to be at work so I'll be at work, whatever it takes."

Mr Edmond said a friend has been dropping him home after work each night after making the walk for the past seven months.

Amanda Beuchaw, public relations director for Braum's, said: "We cannot say enough about Patrick. His commitment to his work is remarkable and we commend him. We look forward to what the future has in store for him."

