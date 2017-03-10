Guatemala fire began in room where girls were locked in

The teenagers were moved to the 'tiny space' after a riot in their children's shelter.

A relative cries outside the home where the fire broke out AP

The fire that killed 37 girls in a home for abused teenagers broke out in a tiny room where the victims had been locked after a riot.

There were 52 teenagers packed into the 16 square metre classroom when Wednesday's blaze broke out at the Virgen de la Asuncion home in San Jose Pinula, Guatemala.

The 15 youths who survived suffered such severe burns that specialists were flown in from the United States. Hundreds of blood donors were needed, medics said.

Nuns holding a candlelit vigil outside the home AP

Hospital officials on Friday said two more girls had died overnight and that more than a dozen remain in a critical condition in hospital.

The government has sacked the director of the now temporarily closed center.

Claudia Lopez, Guatemala's deputy ombudsman for human rights, said: "The staff left the girls in an extremely reduced space, a four-metre by four-metre room, for 52 teenage girls. It was a terribly thought out decision."

Police and witnesses say the fire appeared to have been started by one of the girls, who set light to a mattress in the room, possibly as a protest after hours inside.

Ms Lopez added: "If it really was the girls who started the fire - why did they have matches in their hand, why were they not searched if they were going to be locked into this tiny space?

The riot began when a group of teenagers complaining about the conditions inside feigned a fight in the lunch hall as a distraction, before attacking staff and trying to escape, one eyewitness said.

A coffin for one of the victims AP

After hours of rioting, police captured most of those who had fled and they were separated from the hundreds of other residents in the complex, according to an account written by the government's human rights department.

During five hours of negotiations that evening, the leaders of the rebellion alleged abuse by the staff including rotten food and the use of bleach on their skin and pepper spray as punishment for bad behaviour, according to the document.

At around 1 am, the 52 girls were locked into a classroom and given thin mattresses to sleep on, local police chief Wilson Maldonado told a congressional commission. Boys involved in the trouble were kept in a separate area, an employee at the home said.

At about 9 am, police stationed outside the room noticed smoke seeping out, Maldonado said. However, one witness said the fire started 30 minutes earlier and police initially ignored the cries for help, thinking the girls were protesting.