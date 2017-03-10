Mother drugged nine-year-old then burned her alive in truck

Laura Coward had pleaded guilty in a Calgary courtroom to the murder of Amber Lucius.

Amber was reported missing in August 2014 and her mother was arrested two days later Police Handout

A Canadian woman who drugged her nine-year-old daughter before burning her alive in a truck has been sentenced to life in prison.

Laura Coward had pleaded guilty in a Calgary courtroom last month to the second-degree murder of Amber Lucius.

The act was branded "the ultimate betrayal" by a judge when she was sentenced on Friday.

Amber was reported missing in August 2014 and her mother was arrested two days later in Alberta.

She had taken the girl on a weekend trip to a remote area where she gave her a toxic but non-lethal dose of a prescription sleeping medication.

Coward thought Amber was dead and put her in a truck before setting it on fire amid a bitter custody battle with her ex-husband.

She begged the girl's father and her own family and friends to forgive her at her sentencing hearing last week.

She was sentenced to life in prison and will be unable to apply for parole for 18 years.