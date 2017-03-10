Armed hijackers abduct baby while stealing mother's car

Newborn was in the vehicle along with her mother and eight-year-old brother in South Africa.

Armed hijackers have abducted a woman's one-month-old baby while stealing her car sparking a major police search.

The infant was in the vehicle along with her mother and eight-year-old brother when two armed men approached them in Durban, South Africa.

The baby was thought to have been wearing only a vest and nappy at the time of the kidnapping on Friday.

A police spokesman said: "They demanded the car keys and fled with their vehicle and one-month-old baby inside the vehicle.

"A case of carjacking has been opened at Durban Central. The baby is still missing."

Officers said it was their "priority" to find the baby with all police resources mobilised.