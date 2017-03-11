Father found dead in lake after going missing with toddler

Texas police began a hunt for Matthew Meinert and his son Oliver who vanished during a fishing trip.

A father who disappeared while on a fishing trip with his two-year-old son has been found dead in a lake.

Police began a four-day hunt for Matthew Meinert, 38, and his son Oliver after their fishing boat was found abandoned on Grapevine Lake in Texas on Monday.

The following day officers located Oliver wandering alone through woodland, reportedly with cuts and scratches.

But days later on Friday, police announced they had located the body of Mr Meinert six feet deep in water near to where his boat was spotted.

During the search, a selfie sent to his wife of Mr Meinert and his son ahead of the expedition was published by Trophy Club Police Department.

Grapevine Lake, a reservoir located in North Texas, is situated 20 miles northwest of Dallas.

An alarm was initially raised following the discovery of Mr Meinert's boat, empty except for a mobile phone, shoes, fishing gear and life jackets.

A massive search to locate the pair was then conducted on foot, with a sonar-equipped boat and unmanned aerial devices.

Oliver was found and reunited with his mother on Tuesday.

In a statement on Saturday, Trophy Club Police Department revealed his father's body had been discovered on the Friday.

"Game Wardens recovered the body in approximately six feet of water near the area Meinert's boat was located on Monday, March 6, 2017," a statement read.

"Denton County Dispatch received a 911 call after boaters discovered Meinert's empty fishing boat on the bank of Denton Creek and a search immediately ensued for both Matthew and Oliver Meinert."

The statement added that while an autopsy is yet to be carried out, no foul play is suspected.

It said that the family had asked for "privacy".