Intruder arrested after climbing over White House fence

An intruder has been arrested after climbing a fence and getting onto the south grounds of the White House while Donald Trump was inside.

The US Secret Service said the man was arrested at around 11.40pm on Friday night.

They continued that nothing hazardous was found in the intruder's backpack and that a search of the grounds found "nothing of concern to security operations".