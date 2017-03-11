German shopping centre shut by police over attack fears

Two men are being questioned after police received indications of an attack at a shopping mall.

Police guard a shopping mall in Essen, Germany. AP

A shopping centre in the north-western German city of Essen was shut by police on Saturday over fears of an imminent attack.

Authorities ordered the shopping mall and adjacent car park to stay closed all day as about 100 armed police officers evacuated the area and stood guard to prevent anyone from entering.

The lockdown comes after police received concrete indications of an attack on Friday from other security agencies.

Essen police said they were questioning a man and had searched his apartment in nearby Oberhausen.

A second man was later detained at an internet cafe, also in Oberhausen.

The shopping centre at Limbecker Platz square is one of the biggest shopping centres in Germany with more than 200 stores, attracting up to 60,000 people on a Saturday, according to its website.

Last year, three people were injured in an attack on a Sikh temple in Essen by radicalised German-born Muslim teenagers.