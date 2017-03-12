Rubbish landslide in Ethiopian capital leaves 35 dead

At least 35 people killed in a landslide on the outskirts of Addis Ababa.

Police and emergency workers pictured at the scene of the rubbish landslide. AP

At least 35 people have been killed in a landslide at rubbish site on the outskirts of Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa, officials have said.

Dozens of people are missing since the landslide on Saturday night at Koshe landfill.

Around 150 people are believed to have been at the site - where makeshift homes - were also located - when the landslide occurred, a resident said.

Most of the victims were women and children, and more bodies were expected to be found, an Addis Ababa city spokeswoman said.

Addis Ababa Mayor Diriba Kuma said 37 people had been rescued and were receiving medical treatment.

Distraught relatives gathered at the scene of the rubbish landslide. AP

It was not immediately clear what caused landslide, which buried several of the makeshift homes and concrete buildings.

The landfill has been a dumping ground for the capital's rubbish for more than 50 years.