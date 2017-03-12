Runaway bus crashes into parade in Haiti leaving 34 dead

Around 17 injured after bus veered into a crowd in the city of Gonaïves.

Haiti is a Caribbean country that shares the island of Hispaniola with the Dominican Republic to its east. ITV News

At least 34 people have been killed and 17 injured after a runaway bus veered into a crowd in the Haitian city of Gonaïves.

The bus was travelling to the country's capital, Port-au-Prince, which is around 90 miles north of Gonaïves, when the crash happened.

The vehicle veered into a "rara" parade which is a group of musicians playing traditional instruments who are often joined by passers-by.

It is not known what caused the crash, but the driver and passengers on the bus were being held at a police station, Patrick Cherilus, a Civil Protection spokesman for the department of Artibonite, said.

Following the crash other musicians and people in the parade began throwing rocks at the bus and passing vehicles, injuring others, a Ministry of the Interior spokesperson said.