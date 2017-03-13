  • STV
  • MySTV

Syria destruction 'not seen since Second World War'

ITV

The Syrian conflict has seen more than half of its 22.8 million population displaced.

The old city of Homs, pictured in February 2016.
The old city of Homs, pictured in February 2016. AP

The scale of destruction in Syria is on a level not seen since the Second World War, a charity head has said.

Red Cross chief executive Mike Adamson likened the damage caused during the ongoing civil war to the aerial bombardment of London and Dresden more than 70 years ago.

More than half of Syria's 22.8 million pre-war population have been displaced within the country and across its borders in search of safety.

The Syrian conflict will enter its seventh year this week.

The once rebel-held Ansari neighborhood in eastern Aleppo, Syria.
The once rebel-held Ansari neighborhood in eastern Aleppo, Syria. AP

Mr Adamson has just returned from a four-day trip to Syria - his first to the war-ravaged country - where he witnessed the shattered ruins in Homs.

"When you see the destruction of the old city and then the flats and houses that people used to live in - there is no prospect of people being able to return quickly even if the situation is stable, because the scale of destruction... I've never seen anything like it," he said.

"It's on World War Two scale, in terms of those images we have from the Blitz or Dresden bombings."

More than half of the city's 2,000-strong population has fled to other parts of Syria or across the border to neighbouring countries since the start of the conflict, the charity said.

Citizens being given safe access through the humanitarian passage in Boustan al Qasar, Aleppo.
Citizens being given safe access through the humanitarian passage in Boustan al Qasar, Aleppo. Abdul Kader Fayad/Syrian Arab Red Crescent /PA Wire
Undated photo of food being delivered for children in the Eastern part of Aleppo.
Undated photo of food being delivered for children in the Eastern part of Aleppo. Abdul Kader Fayad/Syrian Arab Red Crescent /PA Wire
Volunteers being briefed advance of their journey to Madaya last year.
Volunteers being briefed advance of their journey to Madaya last year. Zaher Barazi/Syrian Arab Red Crescent/PA Wire

As the sixth anniversary of the protests which sparked the conflict approaches, Mr Adamson said it was hard now to see a "pathway to resolution".

He said: "The scale of it is quite hard to get your head around. There's loss of life, and then there is just a colossal loss of opportunity for a nation.

"I've been in a range of disaster situations over the years with the Red Cross, I've never quite had this sense of the scale of loss of life, opportunity, livelihood, and of a nation set back by decades.

"Even if peace arrived tomorrow it would take decades to rebuild because so much has been destroyed."

Mr Adamson also praised the "humbling" generosity of Syrians who would offer him tea as he visited their damaged homes.

Aid workers were risking their lives daily, he said, adding that he heard of one volunteer who had been kidnapped 10 times.

Refugees in an informal tented settlement near Tripoli, Lebanon.
Refugees in an informal tented settlement near Tripoli, Lebanon. Andrew McConnell/British Red Cross/PA Wire

Related Articles

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.