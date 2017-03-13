Two killed in open-air rock concert crush in Argentina

Several other people were injured in the incident in the town of Olavarria.

More than double the number of people expected turned up. APTN

Two people have died, and several have been injured, in a crush at an open-air rock concert in Argentina.

The crush was blamed on a lack of crowd control at the venue in the town of Olavarria, about 180 miles southwest of the capital Buenos Aires.

Officials had been expecting 160,000 to 170,000 people for the India Solari concert on Saturday, but some 350,000 showed up.

Solari stopped the show several times, and at one point called for help for people knocked to the ground.

Indio Solari stopped the show several times. APTN

The town's mayor Ezequiel Galli told a news conference it would be up to the justice system to decide who is to blame for the disaster.

"What happened was total chaos," he said. "It just got away from us.

"No one imagined that this many people would show up."

A dozen people were taken to hospital after being injured in the crush.

Witnesses said organisers failed to collect tickets at the large field where the concert was held, letting anyone through the gates.

The local bus system collapsed after the tragedy, stranding thousands of fans in the town.