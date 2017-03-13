Briton jailed over fatal attack on Bali police officer

David Taylor convicted of committing violence leading to death in Indonesia.

David Taylor battered the policeman in a row over his girlfriend's missing purse. AP

A British man has been sentenced to six years in jail for fatally attacking a traffic police officer on the Indonesian island of Bali.

David Taylor, 33, and his Australian girlfriend Sarah Connor, 45, are said to have battered Wayan Sudarsa in August last year.

The trio had got into a heated row after the couple reportedly accused Mr Sudarsa of stealing Connor's handbag in the popular tourist region of Kuta.

The police officer's bloodied body was later found on the beach with wounds to his head and neck.

Prosecutors said he had been struck with a blunt object, possibly a beer bottle, and then left to die.

Australian Sarah Connor is expected to be sentenced later today. AP

DJ Mr Taylor had denied a charge of committing violence leading to death, which carries a maximum 12-year prison term under Indonesia's criminal code.

He nodded as a translator told him the jail sentence.

Connor, who was charged with the same offence as her partner, is expected to be sentenced later in the day.