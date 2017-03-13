Russian blogger on trial over Pokemon Go in church

Ruslan Sokolovsky accused of inciting religious hatred by filming himself playing game.

Ruslan Sokolovsky posted the video on his blog last year. AP

A Russian blogger could be jailed for up to seven-and-a-half years after filming himself playing Pokemon Go in a church.

Ruslan Sokolovsky has gone on trial in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg.

The 22-year-old video blogger is accused of inciting religious hatred, the same offence that sent two women from punk rock group Pussy Riot to prison for two years in 2012, and insulting the feelings of religious believers.

Sokolovsky posted a video on his blog last year showing him playing the smartphone game in a church built on the supposed spot where the family of the last Russian tsar, Nicholas II, was killed.

He faces a possible sentence of seven-and-a-half years in prison if convicted.