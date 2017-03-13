  • STV
  • MySTV

Sick author who wrote dating profile for husband dies

ITV

The author wrote a heartbreaking profile for her husband after discovering she was terminally ill.

Amy Krouse Rosenthal author of 'You May Want to Marry My Husband' has died at 51.
Amy Krouse Rosenthal author of 'You May Want to Marry My Husband' has died at 51. Facebook

An author who made headlines around the world when she wrote a heartbreaking dating profile for her husband after discovering she was terminally ill, has died at the age of 51.

Amy Krouse Rosenthal, who was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2015, wrote about her illness and her marriage in a column entitled "You May Want to Marry My Husband" for the New York Times.

Her death was confirmed by her longtime literary agent, Amy Rennert, who said Rosenthal "was the most life-affirming person, and love-affirming person."

Many people have been sharing their tributes including fellow author John Green who tweeted: "She was a brilliant writer, and an even better friend."

Living in Chicago, Rosenthal was a mother to three and wrote over 30 books, including journals, memoirs and the best-selling picture stories "Uni the Unicorn" and "Duck! Rabbit!"

She also made short films and YouTube videos, gave TED talks and provided radio commentary for NPR, among others.

Her widely read "Modern Love" column she wrote for The New York Times is one of the most popular columns the publication has had.

Rosenthal's column included learning of her fatal diagnosis, and, in the form of a dating profile, offered tribute to her husband Jason Brian Rosenthal.

"I have been married to the most extraordinary man for 26 years," the 51-year-old wrote of her lawyer husband Jason.

"I was planning on at least another 26 together," she continued.

The author then recounted how they learnt in September 2015 an unusual pain on her right side was not "the no-biggie appendicitis they suspected but rather ovarian cancer."

Rosenthal also described how she had struggled to pen the article as "morphine and lack of juicy cheeseburgers" had drained her energy and "interfered with whatever prose prowess remains".

But added as she was facing a pressing "deadline" she hoped "that the right person reads this, finds Jason, and another love story begins."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.