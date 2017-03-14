  • STV
  • MySTV

Iraqi troops close in on 'caliphate' mosque in Mosul

ITV

IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi made his declaration at the landmark in 2014.

Iraqi troops have come within sight of the Nuri mosque's minaret.
Iraqi troops have come within sight of the Nuri mosque's minaret. ITV News

Iraqi troops are close to retaking a famed mosque in central Mosul where so-called Islamic State declared their caliphate as they steadily retake the city.

The al-Nuri mosque, famed for its leaning minaret tower, was where IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi first announced himself as the self-styled leader of all Muslims in 2014.

Now the terror group are close to losing this highly significant landmark as troops push steadily forward in a bloody battle for re-take the city.

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi delivers a speech from the al-Nuri mosque in 2014.
Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi delivers a speech from the al-Nuri mosque in 2014. AP

Today the IS flag still flew from the mosque - but troops are just half a mile away and gathering ground.

They have also liberated the city's central museum, strewn with rubble where after IS fighters destroyed precious relics and historical relics.

Empty plinths were all that remained of statues while documents were also left strewn over the heavily-ruined building.

The Mosul museum where IS fighters sledgehammered priceless relics.
The Mosul museum where IS fighters sledgehammered priceless relics. ITV News
Rubble stands in place of monuments inside the museum.
Rubble stands in place of monuments inside the museum. ITV News

Now the museum is on the front line of more history being made as IS fiercely resist efforts to take their prized stronghold.

Iraq's army lost at least 500 people in the bloody battle to capture east Mosul. They are trying to limit the casualties as they move into the western side of the city over the river.

More airstrikes and artillery are being used in an effort to minimise close combat fighting, and IS are responding in kind.

A propaganda video released by the terror group served to emphasise that they are not short on firepower or fighters willing to risk their lives.

A propaganda video released by IS stressed their forces are well-armed and ready to fight.
A propaganda video released by IS stressed their forces are well-armed and ready to fight. ITV News

Waves of airstrikes and intense fighting have left much of the city uninhabitable and residents are fleeing more districts as the fighting approaches them.

As they abandoned their homes today they can only be wondering how much of the city will be left still standing when they can finally return.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.