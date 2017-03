Far-right Le Pen praises Theresa May for accepting Brexit

The French presidential hopeful's party National Front has faced racism allegations.

The far-right French presidential hopeful has praised Theresa May for delivering Brexit. AP Photo/Michel Euler

Controversial French presidential hopeful Marine Le Pen has given praise to Theresa May and the majority of MPs for delivering Brexit and so "sticking to the will of the people".

The Prime Minister may not welcome the support of the National Front leader, who has been forced to deny her party is racist, given the long-standing UK Government policy not to engage with her.

It was during an interview with former Ukip leader Nigel Farage that Ms Le Pen praised the Government and Parliament for their "remarkable and honourable" acceptance of Brexit.

Speaking to Mr Farage in an interview to be broadcast by LBC radio, Ms Le Pen said Brexit "puts an end to the delirium of (European Commission president) Mr (Jean-Claude) Juncker when he said that there could be no democratic choice against European treaties".

She went on: "Great Britain has demonstrated that there is a democratic choice and I believe that the way in which Parliament respects the will of the British people is quite remarkable and honourable.

"I say this quite easily because in 2005, the French said no to the draft constitution in the referendum and left and right leaders joined forces to deny the popular will.

"So this is a signal conveyed by Britain to all the peoples who wish to restore sovereignty and freedom.

"And in spite of the threats, in spite of the blackmail, the leaders are sticking to the will of the people."