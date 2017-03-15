At least three die in avalanche in the Austrian Alps

A fourth skier remains missing near the 2450m-high peak of Jochgrubenkopf.

At least three people have been killed and another is missing after an avalanche at a ski resort in the Austrian Alps, police have said.

The skiers were part of a group of eight out in a remote part of the resort near Tyrol when the avalanche struck around 12.30pm local time.

Rescuers are searching for the missing skier in the snow near the 2,450m-high peak of Jochgrubenkopf.

"Four of them were able to free themselves (from the snow)," a Tyrol police spokeswoman said.

"After the search operation for the remaining four, three were found dead. The fourth person who remains unaccounted for is being sought."

Police said the nationalities of the skiers was not yet known.

It is the latest tragedy to hit the ski season following deadly avalanches in recent weeks in the French ski resort of Tignes and the northern Italian Alps, close to the French border.