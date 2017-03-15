  • STV
Hawaii judge puts Donald Trump's US travel ban on hold

Judge put President's revised travel ban on hold, preventing the order from starting on Thursday.

A judge in Hawaii has put Donald Trump's revised travel ban on hold, preventing the executive order from taking effect on Thursday.

The ban blocks new visas for people from six predominantly Muslim countries and temporarily halts the US refugee program.

Hawaii was the first state to file a lawsuit challenging the revised ban.

It argued that the ban discriminates on the basis of nationality and would prevent Hawaii residents from receiving visits from relatives in the six mostly Muslim countries covered by the ban.

The state also said the ban would harm its tourism industry and the ability to recruit foreign students and workers.

US District Judge Derrick Watson issued his ruling on Wednesday after hearing arguments on Hawaii's request for a temporary restraining order involving the ban.

ITV News Washington Correspondent Robert Moore said the decision represents another legal blow for the White House.

More than half a dozen states are trying to stop the ban.

Federal courts in Maryland, Washington state and Hawaii heard arguments on Wednesday about whether it should be put into practice.

A federal judge in Seattle said after a hearing that he will issue a written order about whether to block President Donald Trump's revised travel ban but didn't say when he would make his decision.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.