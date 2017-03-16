  • STV
  • MySTV

Teenager dies after 'falling from mast' of luxury yacht

ITV

A teenager has died after reportedly falling from the mast of a luxury yacht in Jamaica.

Bethany Smith
Bethany Smith GoFundMe

A teenager has died after reportedly falling from the mast of a luxury yacht in Jamaica.

Bethany Smith was working as a junior deckhand on Germania Nova - a 197ft-long (60 metre) schooner - when the accident happened on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old is thought to have died in hospital from multiple injuries after falling when the yacht was berthed in Portland.

Ms Smith, originally from Glyn-Dyfrdwy, Denbighshire, left the UK a decade ago to sail around the world with her family, travelling from their home in north Wales to the Mediterranean, Africa and the Caribbean.

The teenager joined the crew of the Germania Nova more than a year ago after "falling in love" with the yacht in Trinidad, according to a crew profile.

Ms Smith wrote a blog about her adventures titled Flutingtootingbethany, with the motto "Live life for today, you never know what tomorrow will bring".

According to a GoFundMe page set up to help Ms Smith's family, the teenager is described as being a "generous person" and "a ray of sunshine who brought laughter and music into the lives of those she met".

The fundraising page has raised more than £9,000 in less than 24 hours to help "alleviate a portion of their [the Smith family] financial stress, so they don't have to worry about the costs of being together to lay Bethany to rest".

The page states the teenager's mother, Sarah, is in Trinidad, her father, Dave, is in the Netherlands, while her brother, Bryn, is in Antigua.

It continues that "the costs of air fares, food and lodging to reunite the family on such short notice are staggering" at a time when they are dealing with their "unspeakable loss".

Niall Robinson, partner at Hill Robinson Yacht Management which charters the Germania Nova, said: "We are desperately sad to confirm that a tragic accident has occurred on Germania Nova leading to the fatality of a crew member.

"The crew member's next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with the family, friends and fellow crew members at this very difficult time.

"Hill Robinson and the owners are doing everything possible to support the family and friends and of course an immediate investigation is already under way."

A spokesperson for the Foreign Office said: "We are in contact with the authorities in Jamaica following the death of a British national in Portland and are supporting their family at this very difficult time."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.