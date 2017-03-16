Teenager dies after 'falling from mast' of luxury yacht

A teenager has died after reportedly falling from the mast of a luxury yacht in Jamaica.

Bethany Smith GoFundMe

Bethany Smith was working as a junior deckhand on Germania Nova - a 197ft-long (60 metre) schooner - when the accident happened on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old is thought to have died in hospital from multiple injuries after falling when the yacht was berthed in Portland.

Ms Smith, originally from Glyn-Dyfrdwy, Denbighshire, left the UK a decade ago to sail around the world with her family, travelling from their home in north Wales to the Mediterranean, Africa and the Caribbean.

The teenager joined the crew of the Germania Nova more than a year ago after "falling in love" with the yacht in Trinidad, according to a crew profile.

Ms Smith wrote a blog about her adventures titled Flutingtootingbethany, with the motto "Live life for today, you never know what tomorrow will bring".

According to a GoFundMe page set up to help Ms Smith's family, the teenager is described as being a "generous person" and "a ray of sunshine who brought laughter and music into the lives of those she met".

The fundraising page has raised more than £9,000 in less than 24 hours to help "alleviate a portion of their [the Smith family] financial stress, so they don't have to worry about the costs of being together to lay Bethany to rest".

The page states the teenager's mother, Sarah, is in Trinidad, her father, Dave, is in the Netherlands, while her brother, Bryn, is in Antigua.

It continues that "the costs of air fares, food and lodging to reunite the family on such short notice are staggering" at a time when they are dealing with their "unspeakable loss".

Niall Robinson, partner at Hill Robinson Yacht Management which charters the Germania Nova, said: "We are desperately sad to confirm that a tragic accident has occurred on Germania Nova leading to the fatality of a crew member.

"The crew member's next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with the family, friends and fellow crew members at this very difficult time.

"Hill Robinson and the owners are doing everything possible to support the family and friends and of course an immediate investigation is already under way."

A spokesperson for the Foreign Office said: "We are in contact with the authorities in Jamaica following the death of a British national in Portland and are supporting their family at this very difficult time."