Entire town in Oregon could be yours for just £3.1m

For a mere £3.1 million an entire US town could be yours.

All but two properties in the town of Tiller, Oregon are up for sale.

Included in the 29 lots are seven homes, six outbuildings, a former school, a shop, and a power sub-station.

One of the six houses for sale. Garrett Zoller/LandLeader

Another home for sale, should you want to upsize. Garrett Zoller/LandLeader

The 256 acre plot also includes a mile of riverfront and even mineral rights.

LandLeader, the estate agents offering the town for sale, said that the town offers "rare opportunities not found anywhere else".

There is even a shop for sale. Garrett Zoller/LandLeader

Only two residents are thought to live in the town, a former teacher and the vicar of the local church.

According to the estate agent residents began leaving the area after the decline in timber harvesting and the closure of the town's mill.

The primary school. Garrett Zoller/LandLeader

It is thought that interested buyers so far have included a number of Chinese investors, people interested in starting medical facilities and hemp-growing operations.

While Tiller is currently listed as "under offer", "backup offers" are still being accepted from "serious, qualified buyers", should you wish to make one.