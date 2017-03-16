Hundreds of skulls found in illegal mass grave in Mexico

The site is suspected to be a drug cartel burial ground on the outskirts of Veracruz.

Police at the scene of the illegal burial ground. AP

More than 250 skulls have been found over recent months in what appears to be a drug cartel mass burial ground on the outskirts of the Mexican city of Veracruz.

State prosecutor Jorge Winckler said he "cannot imagine" how many more bodies potentially could illegally be buried on the site.

"As of today more than 250 skulls have been found in this piece of land where we have only small percentage of a 30 percent of what has to be searched.

"I cannot imagine how many more people can be illegally buried there."

An aerial view of the Colinas de Santa Fe area where remains have been found. AP

In 2015, authorities found five bodies in the wooded area known as Colinas de Santa Fe, but did not investigate further.

This prompted relatives to form a group in August 2016 to examine the site further themselves.

The Colectivo Solecito sunk rods into the ground which detected signs of odor of decomposition,and then began digging.

After finding what they believed to be burial pits, they alerted authorities, who then began excavating the area.

An empty hole at the site where excavation is continuing. AP

To date, only two sets of remains,a police detective and his assistant have been identified, Mr Winckler said.

A funeral has been held for Pedro Huesca whose remains were found at the site. AP

Relatives of people that remain missing have vowed to continue their search of the site.

"The collective continues with the struggle, because there are many [remains], a Colectivo Solecito spokeswoman said.

Relatives of missing people are continuing to search the site. AP

The discovery of mass graves is not unusual in Mexico amid ongoing violence between drug cartels.

In November, 32 bodies and nine severed heads were found in mass graves in Guerrero - one of the country's most violent states.

Soldiers has visited the site after residents reported an acrid smell and a tip-off people were being held hostage.