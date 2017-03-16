'Several people injured' in shooting at French school

A gunman reportedly opened fire on the headmaster in Grasse near Cannes.

At least two people have been injured in a shooting at a French college after a gunman reportedly opened fire on the headmaster.

Police confirmed one man has been arrested over the shooting at Lycée Alexis de Tocqueville, in the southern town of Grasse, while sources added a possible second person is on the run.

Grasse town council said the shooting was believed to be an incident between two students and is not thought to be terror related.

The shooting was reported to have taken place in the school's canteen.

However, the French Government launched a warning through its terror attack phone app.

Local emergency services are advising residents in the town which is around 25 miles (40km) from Nice to stay indoors.