McDonald's investigates tweet insulting Donald Trump

The message read: 'You are actually a disgusting excuse of a president.'

McDonald's said its account was 'compromised'. PA

McDonald's is investigating after its Twitter account was "compromised" after it appeared to send a message calling Donald Trump "a disgusting excuse of a President".

The tweet to Mr Trump, from the official account for the fast food giant, also told Mr Trump "you have tiny hands".

The tweet, which has since been deleted but was captured in a screenshot, said it would love to have President Obama back.

Screenshots also appear to show the tweet temporarily pinned to the top of the McDonald's account so that it would be the top message people see if they visited the company's Twitter profile.