Incredible moment woman escapes raging mudslide in Peru

Evangelina Chamorro Diaz is covered in mud as she scrambles to safety.

The woman climbs out from under debris in the raging mudslide AP

This is the incredible moment a woman escapes from a raging mudslide in Peru.

The 32-year-old was taken to hospital along with her husband and both are believed to be recovering.

Mudslides are wreaking havoc across Peru and have claimed the lives of 18 people including five children, after their bus was pushed into a ravine.

More than 35,000 people have been displaced due to the heavy rains and 3,000 members of the country's armed forces deployed to help those worst affected.

Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski said on Sunday during a visit to Piura, in the north west of the South American country, that his government would work tirelessly to help the flood victims in the area.

The floods, which began in February, have already killed 48 people and injured 144 across 24 regions in Peru and displaced almost 550,000 people, and more rain is predicted.