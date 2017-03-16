Senators: No evidence for Trump's Obama wiretap claim

Committee found no indications of Trump Tower wiretapping.

Unfounded: Trump's claims proved false.

A panel of leading US senators say they have found no evidence to support Donald Trump's claim that Barack Obama wiretapped him before or after the 2016 US election.

Mr Trump had accused his presidential predecessor on Twitter earlier this month of secretly bugging his home in New York during the latter stages of the presidential campaign.

Mr Obama dismissed the unsubstantiated claim as "false" before the House Intelligence Committee announced on Wednesday it had seen no evidence for the claim and did not believe it happened.

A statement from the Republican and Democratic leaders of the Senate Intelligence Committee today has backed that judgement.

"Based on the information available to us, we see no indications that Trump Tower was the subject of surveillance by any element of the United States government either before or after Election Day 2016," the committee said.

Responding to the announcement, ITV News Washington Correspondent Robert Moore tweeted:

Mr Trump had asked Congress to examine whether the Obama administration abused its executive "investigative authority" during the election campaign.

The president called for his claims to be investigated as part of an ongoing probe into alleged Russian interference in the race.

The shock accusation led to a series of awkward climb-downs from White House press secretary Sean Spicer, who confirmed Mr Trump had not asked FBI Director James Comey for evidence to prove his unsubstantiated claim.

A week after first addressing the claims, White House press secretary Sean Spicer clarified the president was not speaking 'literally'. AP

Mr Spicer also said he had personally not seen any evidence to support the president's assertion, saying it was "probably a level above my pay grade".

A week later the White House press secretary claimed Mr Trump was not speaking literally.

"The president used the word wiretap in quotes to mean broadly surveillance and other activities," Mr Spicer said.