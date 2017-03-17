  • STV
  • MySTV

Nick Clegg appears on US airport's maintenance poster

ITV

A sign at Las Vegas airport appears to inadvertently star the politician.

Nick Clegg appears to be featured on an airport maintenance work poster in Las Vegas
Nick Clegg appears to be featured on an airport maintenance work poster in Las Vegas Sean Dempsey/PA

Nick Clegg may be a well-known political figure in the UK but over in the US he also seems to have gained an unexpected alternative career as a poster boy for an airport campaign.

A sign spotted at Las Vegas airport advertising the flight hub's current maintenance work appears to show the former deputy prime minister walking through the airport underneath a headline that reads: 'Upgrades on the horizon.'

Film director Garth Jennings was quick to spot the similarities in the image after passing through Nevada's McCarran International Airport, tweeting: "Are you aware you've used Nick Clegg on your maintenance posters?"

While it is not known if Clegg was aware that his image would be used in the photo-shopped advert his party's press team were quick to pick up on Mr Jenning's tweet with the tongue in cheek question "Royalties?"

While other Twitter users joked that it looked like Clegg was getting "his own #LasVegas residency" and was "on tour".

Clegg is not the first British politician to have their image unexpectedly used in the US though, his appearance on the poster comes three months after former Labour leader Ed Miliband got attention in the American press when a picture of him blowing his nose was used in a US TV channel's feature about a flu epidemic.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.