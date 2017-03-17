Nick Clegg appears on US airport's maintenance poster

A sign at Las Vegas airport appears to inadvertently star the politician.

Nick Clegg appears to be featured on an airport maintenance work poster in Las Vegas Sean Dempsey/PA

Nick Clegg may be a well-known political figure in the UK but over in the US he also seems to have gained an unexpected alternative career as a poster boy for an airport campaign.

A sign spotted at Las Vegas airport advertising the flight hub's current maintenance work appears to show the former deputy prime minister walking through the airport underneath a headline that reads: 'Upgrades on the horizon.'

Film director Garth Jennings was quick to spot the similarities in the image after passing through Nevada's McCarran International Airport, tweeting: "Are you aware you've used Nick Clegg on your maintenance posters?"

While it is not known if Clegg was aware that his image would be used in the photo-shopped advert his party's press team were quick to pick up on Mr Jenning's tweet with the tongue in cheek question "Royalties?"

While other Twitter users joked that it looked like Clegg was getting "his own #LasVegas residency" and was "on tour".

Clegg is not the first British politician to have their image unexpectedly used in the US though, his appearance on the poster comes three months after former Labour leader Ed Miliband got attention in the American press when a picture of him blowing his nose was used in a US TV channel's feature about a flu epidemic.