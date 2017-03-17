Runaway sniffer dog shot at airport after flight delay 

The 10-month old puppy was shot dead by police in New Zealand.

Grizz was a 10-month old Bearded Collie cross NZ Aviation Security Service

A 10-month-old trainee sniffer dog that escaped its handler at a New Zealand airport has been shot dead by police after it caused flight delays.

Grizz, a 10-month old Bearded Collie-German Shorthaired Pointer cross, escaped at around 4:30am on Thursday morning as he was being loaded into a van.

The puppy made his way to a secure area and could not be coaxed back to the public part of the airport, causing delays to 16 domestic and international flights.

Grizz, who was six months away from graduating, was on the loose for three-and-a-half hours before police made the decision to shoot him, news.com.au reported.

Avsec spokesman Mike Richards said off-duty handlers who were called in "tried everything" to catch Grizz before the decision was made to shoot him

He was said police staff and the puppy's handlers were "absolutely devastated" by his death.

When he was located he would not let anyone near him and kept sprinting across the runways. We tried everything, food, toys, other dogs, but nothing would work. The area is too vast and too open to try and use mobile fencing. In these difficult circumstances the Airport’s Emergency Operations Centre team decided to have the dog destroyed. Aviation Security Service spokesman Mike Richards

Animal charities hit out at the decision to destroy the dog rather than first trying to contain him with a tranquiliser gun.

A tranquilliser gun should have been used after efforts to catch the dog failed. If such a gun was not available - which it should - then they could have borrowed one from Auckland Zoo or elsewhere. Hans Kriek, director of Save Animals from Exploitation

Many social media users also expressed outrage at the decision, with one woman declaring she would boycott the country.

However, the son of Grizz's handler described the puppy's death as a "tragic accident."

"He has over 30 years experience with dogs and they are his passion," Nicky Thorburn told TVNZ. "His job is to serve and protect our airport and people are disrespecting him for that."

It costs around £56,000 to train a sniffer dog like Grizz. Avsec said it is investigating what spooked him and whether any lessons can be learned for future training.