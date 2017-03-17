Paramedic killed after being run over by own ambulance

Man stole vehicle then ploughed into Yadira Arroyo in the Bronx, New York.

Police at the scene of the tragedy in the Bronx, New York. APTN

A paramedic mother-of-five has been killed after she was run over by her own ambulance after it was stolen.

Yadira Arroyo, 44, was responding to a call with a colleague in the Bronx, New York, on Thursday night when they realised a man was riding on the ambulance's bumper.

She got out to see what was happening and the man went around the other side and got into the driver's side of the ambulance.

The man then put the ambulance in reverse, hitting Ms Arroyo and catching her beneath the wheels, according to fire officials.

The victim and another paramedic were in the process of responding to a call on Thursday night. APTN

"They were acting very bravely. They certainly wanted to continue on their way to the call. This person had no business being in this ambulance," fire commissioner Daniel Nigro said.

Footage posted on Twitter by a witness shows the ambulance speeding across a junction with a door open, lights flashing and the paramedic's body being dragged by the vehicle.

The ambulance crashed into several parked cars and got stuck on a snowbank.

A member of the transport police subdued the 25-year-old suspect helped by a member of the public.

Bystanders at the scene of the crime. APTN

The other paramedic was in the passenger seat as it was stolen and is being treated at the Bronx hospital for minor injuries.

The Twitter video reportedly shows her sobbing as she kneels over the body of her colleague.

Mayor Bill de Blasio has paid tribute to "good Samaritans" who helped catch the perpetrator.

"A lot of heroism was on display amidst a great tragedy," he said.