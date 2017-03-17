At least 42 killed in attack on migrant boat off Yemen

UN official says either a military vessel or attack helicopter was responsible.

Crowds look on as the bodies of those killed in a military attack on a refugee boat are brought to shore in Hodeida, Yemen AP Photo/Abdel-Karim Muhammed

At least forty-two people have been killed following a military attack on a boat carrying refugees off the Yemeni coast.

According to an official at the U.N.'s migration agency "conflicting messages" from survivors suggested the attack came either from a military vessel or an attack helicopter.

Mohammed Abdiker, emergencies director at the International Organization for Migration in Geneva, said the attack was "totally unacceptable" and questioned why there had been no effort to check who was on board the boat before it was fired upon.

UN refugee agency UNHCR said it was "deeply distressed" by news of the attack off the coast of Hudaydah.

According to survivor reports the boat was packed with Somali migrants trying to flee Yemen and cross the Red Sea to get to Sudan in Africa when it came under heavy gunfire at around 3 am on Friday.

Information provided to the UNHCR indicate the vessel was carrying 140 passengers when it was attacked.