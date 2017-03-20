Several killed as tree falls at Ghana tourist site

It is believed many of those who died were swimming when the incident occurred.

The waterfall is located in Kintampo in the Brong Ahafo region of Ghana. ITV News

Up to 20 people have died after a tree fell on them during a freak storm at the Kintampo Waterfalls in Ghana.

It is believed many of those who died were students and were swimming when the incident occurred.

Police and fire service personnel attended the scene.

It is reported many of the injured were taken to Kintampo Municipal hospital.

"A huge tree fell at the top when the rains began and crashed the revelers," an eyewitness told Starr News.

"Most of them are students of the Wenchi Senior High School. Others are tourists. We are trying to save those who are trapped by cutting the trees with chainsaws."