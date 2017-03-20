  • STV
FBI track down Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

ITV

The NFL star's prized memorabiliawent missing amid the celebrations of February's comeback win.

Tom Brady's game-winning jersey became a highly prized memorabilia item after he led his team to a famous comeback win. PA

The jersey worn by NFL star Tom Brady as he led the New England Patriots to a remarkable Super Bowl comeback win has been tracked down after going missing in the aftermath of the victory.

The NFL confirmed a "credentialed member of the international media" was found with the prized memorabilia item and another of Brady's Super Bowl shirts after an investigation involving the FBI.

Brady said he had put his game-winning shirt in his bag after the 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons but later discovered it had gone missing.

The jersey's value soared after the Patriots poster boy rallied his team from a 25-point deficit, an effort that saw the 39-year-old claim a fourth Super Bowl MVP award in last month's showpiece final.

Tom Brady wore a champions t-shirt as he collected the Super Bowl prize. PA

Brady was sanguine about the loss of the jersey after the victory.

"It's unfortunate because that's a nice piece of memorabilia," he said at the time. "If it shows up on eBay some day, can you let me know so I can track that down?

"That was a pretty special one to keep. But, what can you do? I'll take the ring and that's good enough for me."

The NFL confirmed the jersey was found along with the one worn by Brady in New England's Super Bowl XLIX victory over Seattle in 2015.

The league said the items were recovered "through the cooperation of the NFL and New England Patriots' security teams, the FBI and other law enforcement authorities".

