US President Donald Trump expecting ninth grandchild

Trump's son Eric and his wife Lara are expecting a baby boy in September.

Donald Trump will welcome his ninth grandchild later this year. AP/David J. Phillip

Donald Trump has announced that he is expecting his ninth grandchild.

The US President tweeted his congratulations to son Eric and his wife Lara after Eric confirmed the news with his own tweet and said: "It's been an amazing year. We are blessed!"

Eric Trump and his wife Lara are expecting a baby boy. AP/John Locher

The baby boy is due in September and will join Mr Trump's eight other grandchildren and five children from three marriages.

The happy news came on a stressful day for Mr Trump as the FBI confirmed that it is investigating whether his campaign conspired with the Russian government to win the US presidential election.