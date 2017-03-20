EU bans Brazil meat imports amid rotten products claim

Reports emerged companies used chemicals to improve appearance and smell of expired meats.

A number of Brazilian meats are temporarily barred from the EU AP

A number of Brazilian meat imports have been temporarily barred from entering the European Union amid a scandal over rotten products.

Claims have emerged that companies used chemicals to improve the appearance and smell of expired meats.

Since then, 38 arrest warrants have been issued and the import of some Brazilian meats into the bloc halted.

JBS, the largest meat processing company in the world, and BRF are the two companies implicated.

An investigation into the scandal has started AP

Brazil, one of the world's largest exporters of meat, would be hit hard by any form of ban.

And the EU's Brazilian spokesman Enrico Brivio warned that any companies involved in the scandal would be slapped with temporary restrictions.

Brazil's president Michel Temer convened an emergency meeting on Sunday, however, insisting the country's meats are safe.