Larger items such as laptops will have to be checked-in on flights from six countries.

The ban will affect devices longer than 16cms. PA

Airline passengers will face a ban on taking electronic items on board with them if they are arriving from certain predominantly Muslim countries.

Downing Street said the ban applied to those on direct flights to the UK from Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, Egypt, Tunisia and Saudi Arabia.

The measures are expected to come in force within days.