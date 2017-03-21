  • STV
  • MySTV

Dementia patient finds comfort in Elvis Presley songs

ITV

Daughter captures heartwarming moment father found comfort by dancing to Elvis songs.

A daughter has captured the heartwarming moment her father with dementia found comfort by dancing to Elvis songs.

When John "Sean" O'Malley arrived at Blacktown Hospital in New South Wales, Australia, his dementia often made him angry, distressed and agitated.

Mr O'Malley dances for the camera
Mr O'Malley dances for the camera Blacktown Hospital

Hospital staff run a Music and Memory programme and they played some hit Elvis songs and have witnessed how his mood changes.

The programme uses the personalised playlists to help patients to be happier and more social.

Mr O'Malley dancing around the ward
Mr O'Malley dancing around the ward Blacktown Hospital

Within minutes Mr O'Malley is up and about, dancing around the ward with his headphones in and iPod playing.

In the video he is seen clicking his fingers and wiggling his hips to the tune of Elvis Presley's classic hit Heartbreak Hotel.

His daughter with Trisha joins in
His daughter with Trisha joins in Blacktown Hospital

"His whole behaviour has changed, so for us at home, we haven't been so worried about how he's going here at hospital," said O'Malley's daughter, Trish Scerri in the video.

She added: "We know that this music has brought a lot of happiness while he's been here ... and he's been dancing around the ward since it's been happening."

Staff say his mood lifts as soon as the headphones go in
Staff say his mood lifts as soon as the headphones go in Blacktown Hospital

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.