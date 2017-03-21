'Good Samaritan' filmed stopping teenagers fighting

He tells the pair in Atlantic City they are 'almost men' and should act like it.

The man approaches the two teens Facebook/Marmar Duval

A video showing a man apparently calming down two teenagers fighting in the middle of the street has drawn praise for the man's intervention, and millions of views.

The Facebook video has been shared by thousands, including celebrities like LeBron James and Snoop Dogg.

The video starts with the two teens fighting in the Atlantic City, as other teenagers around them laugh and film it on their phones.

The man explains to the teens they're both men and need to act like it Facebook/Marmar Duval

The man, who does not appear to know anyone in the crowd, walks over and calls the onlookers "cowards" for filming it on their phones.

He admonishes the pair, telling them: "You're almost men now, you're not kids anymore.

"Everybody's laughing at you, and you're upset."

He goes on to explain that they shouldn't make their parents look bad, and refuses to leave until the two fighters shake hands.

Watch the video on Facebook.