'Good Samaritan' filmed stopping teenagers fighting
He tells the pair in Atlantic City they are 'almost men' and should act like it.
A video showing a man apparently calming down two teenagers fighting in the middle of the street has drawn praise for the man's intervention, and millions of views.
The Facebook video has been shared by thousands, including celebrities like LeBron James and Snoop Dogg.
The video starts with the two teens fighting in the Atlantic City, as other teenagers around them laugh and film it on their phones.
The man, who does not appear to know anyone in the crowd, walks over and calls the onlookers "cowards" for filming it on their phones.
He admonishes the pair, telling them: "You're almost men now, you're not kids anymore.
"Everybody's laughing at you, and you're upset."
He goes on to explain that they shouldn't make their parents look bad, and refuses to leave until the two fighters shake hands.