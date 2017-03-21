Baby born with four legs and two spines undergoes surgery

Girl born with remnants of her conjoined twin still attached to her in Ivory Coast.

Dominique was born with the remnants of her conjoined twin attached to her AP

An infant born with four legs and two spines has undergone life-changing surgery.

Dominique was born with the remnants of her conjoined twin still attached to her in the Ivory Coast in West Africa.

The bottom half of her not-fully-developed twin's body protruded from Dominique's neck and back, creating a large mass.

She was flown to the US and it took 50 medics - including five surgeons - six hours to perform the risky procedure on the 10-month-old baby to give her a chance at a normal life.

The 10-month-old baby is recovering well AP

Advocate Children's Hospital in Park Ridge, Illinois, have announced that the surgery was successful.

Dominique is expected to recover well and doctors think she will be able to lead a fully-functioning, normal life.

Dominique is expected to live a fully-functional life AP

Dr Robert Kellogg, one of the five surgeons who operated on Dominique, said Dominique was born with what's known as a parasitic twin.

Only a handful of cases like Dominique's, involving a parasitic twin attached at the spine, have ever been documented, he said.

The operation took six hours and dozens of medics were involved AP

Nancy Swabb, who is hosting the infant in her home during her recovery in the US, said Dominique likely will head home to her mother, father and three older sisters, who've been getting regular updates on the baby's condition, in mid-April.

Dominique's parents weren't able to come due to cost, an Advocate Children's Hospital spokeswoman said.