US military detects failed North Korea missile launch

Commander Dave Benham said the missile exploded 'within seconds' of its launch.

An undated photo distributed by the North Korean government last year. AP

The US military detected a failed North Korean missile launch, a military spokesman said.

Commander Dave Benham, a spokesman for US Pacific Command, told reporters the missile exploded "within seconds" of its launch.

He said: "US Pacific Command detected what we assess was a failed North Korean missile launch attempt... in the vicinity of Kalma.

"A missile appears to have exploded within seconds of launch."

Mr Benham added that work was currently underway on a more detailed assessment of the failed launch.