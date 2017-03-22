US military detects failed North Korea missile launch
Commander Dave Benham said the missile exploded 'within seconds' of its launch.
The US military detected a failed North Korean missile launch, a military spokesman said.
Commander Dave Benham, a spokesman for US Pacific Command, told reporters the missile exploded "within seconds" of its launch.
He said: "US Pacific Command detected what we assess was a failed North Korean missile launch attempt... in the vicinity of Kalma.
"A missile appears to have exploded within seconds of launch."
Mr Benham added that work was currently underway on a more detailed assessment of the failed launch.