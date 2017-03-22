  • STV
Irish Coast Guard helicopter wreckage found in Atlantic

The Irish Coast Guard said the Dublin-based helicopter was found off Blackrock island.

The wreckage of the helicopter was found off the coast of County Mayo
Rescue services have found the wreckage of an Irish Coast Guard helicopter which crashed into the Atlantic more than a week ago.

Only one crew member of four, Captain Dara Fitzpatrick, was discovered following the smash - but she later died.

On Wednesday the Irish Coast Guard said the Dublin-based helicopter had been discovered 60m off Blackrock island, near to the coast of County Mayo.

The other crew members, Captain Mark Duffy, Winchman Ciaran Smith and Winch Operator Paul Ormsby, remain missing, however.

The rescue operation has been continuing for over a week
The Sikorsky S92 is believed to have hit Blackrock island before crashing into the sea.

A remotely-operated vehicle located the wreckage of the helicopter lying on the seabed, in about 40 metres of water, on the eastern side of the island.

The remotely-operated vehicle was not able to confirm if the three missing crew were with the wreckage.

"Operations are continuing but are weather dependent," Ireland's Air Accident Investigation Unit (AAIU) said.

Captain Dara Fitzpatrick died in the crash
The AAIU has said it believes the tail of the helicopter hit rocks on the western end of the island as it returned from supporting a rescue mission to refuel at Blacksod.

There was no indication of any danger moments before the Sikorsky S92 vanished, with the crew's final transmission: "Shortly landing at Blacksod."

Relatives of the missing crew and local people and others involved in the search mission held a candlelight vigil down on the shoreline near Blacksod on Tuesday night.

