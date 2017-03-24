  • STV
President Trump issues ultimatum on repeal of Obamacare

Republicans failed to reach the votes required to pass his new healthcare act into law.

President Donald Trump pretends to drive an 18-wheeled lorry on Thursday.
President Donald Trump pretends to drive an 18-wheeled lorry on Thursday.

President Trump has warned Republicans that he will leave Obamacare in place and move on to tax reforms if they fail to support new legislation in a key vote on Friday.

In an embarrassing setback, House GOP lawmakers failed to reach an agreement and the number of votes to pass the American Health Care Act on Thursday evening.

White House Budget Director Mick Mulvaney said the president would be prepared to move on and keep Obamacare as it is, should the vote fail on Friday.

Barack Obama signs the Affordable Health Care Act - Obamacare - on March 23, 2010.
Barack Obama signs the Affordable Health Care Act - Obamacare - on March 23, 2010.

The vote was symbolically planned for the anniversary of former Democrat President Barack Obama signing his namesake into law in 2010.

The new act is intended to repeal and replace Obama's Affordable Care Act - President Trump's key election pledge - but instead it has deeply divided Republicans.

Swing-state GOP members of Congress are concerned that millions of constituents will lose healthcare coverage with conservative members saying the law does not go far enough.

President Trump gestures to White House Budget Director Mick Mulvaney.
President Trump gestures to White House Budget Director Mick Mulvaney.

President Trump has held a week of meetings at the Oval Office in the hope of reconciling their differences, but now risks defeat in his first attempt as passing major legislation.

