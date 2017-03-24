  • STV
  • MySTV

Lost student survives for five days alone in desert

ITV

The former girl scout wrote 'HELP' in stones when she became lost on a road trip near Grand Canyon.

Amber's car (left) near the giant 'Help' sign
Amber's car (left) near the giant 'Help' sign ITV/Good Morning Britain

A lost American student survived for five days alone in the Grand Canyon wilderness - until rescuers spotted the giant 'Help' she wrote with rocks.

Amber VanHecke, 24, had no map and no mobile phone signal when her car ran out of petrol on a sight-seeing road trip on 12 March.

The former girl scout told ITV's Good Morning Britain how bars of signal would appear on her phone intermittently, but there was never enough to make a call from her isolated spot near the Grand Canyon's South Rim in Arizona.

Describing the moment a van drove past but did not see her, Amber said: "That was probably the hardest moment. It was on the fourth day. I remember hearing something that sounded a little louder than the aeroplanes I'd gotten used to hearing overhead.

"By the time the truck was coming behind my car, they were going faster than the 35 mile speed limit in that area - that was the last speed sign I'd seen.

"I immediately jumped out of my car thinking I could catch them and get their attention. These were dirt routes, so there was a dust cloud behind the truck and they didn't see me or hear me. I remember just doubling over and crying intensely."

Amber told how she tried a range of techniques to get herself noticed, but to no avail.

She said: "I also tried a signal fire but since everything was so dry, it burned too clean. I also made a road barricade after the truck driver drove past me without noticing.

"I had a flashing headlamp that I turned on every night. I rationed my food and water and when they found me I still had 16-18 days left."

When Amber walked for help she left a sign at her car in case anyone stopped
When Amber walked for help she left a sign at her car in case anyone stopped ITV/Good Morning Britain

She finally decided to walk for 11 miles in a bid to get signal, eventually receiving just enough - 49 seconds worth - to speak to the emergency services on 17 March.

Amber had just enough time to give the operator the information needed to track her.

Amber, from Denton, Texas, told how she broke down in tears when she was eventually spotted by a ambulance rescue pilot who saw her giant 'Help' sign from the sky.

Pilot Jonah Nieves said: "She was a survivor, she did a lot of things that helped her survive. Those notes were clues and those clues led us to where she was."

Once Amber was safely in hospital, she wrote on her Facebook page: "So they put me on the care flight and hooked me up to fluids and oxygen. On the bright side, I guess I got to cross riding in a helicopter off of my bucket list."

Amber VanHeckle: She had no map or phone signal.
Amber VanHeckle: She had no map or phone signal. ITV/Good Morning Britain

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.