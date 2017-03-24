California toddlers safe after babysitter's car stolen 

Brothers Jayden and Carlos Cortez, aged 1 and 2, have been found safe.

One-year-old Jayden Cortez and his two-year-old brother Carlos. Cathedral City Police

Two toddlers who went missing after a car they were in was stolen in southern California have been found "safe" in the vehicle, police have said.

Jayden Cortez, 1, and Carlos Cortez, 2, were in their babysitter's Honda Accord when it was stolen when she went on an errand.

An alert was issued for the white, four-door 2016 Accord with licence plate 7TJR654 which was taken from Whispering Palms, Cathedral City.

The toddlers were in this car when it was stolen. Cathedral City Police

The children were found by police in Desert Hot Springs at 0240 local time (0940 GMT).

Cathedral City Police said as yet they have no information on who took the vehicle.