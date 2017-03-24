Republican healthcare bill vote cancelled for second time

Bill is President Trump's first attempt at passing big legislation through Congress.

Trumpcare is Trump's first attempt at passing a bill through Congress AP

The vote to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act with the American Health Care Act - otherwise known as 'Trumpcare' - has been pulled.

Earlier on Friday, House Speaker Paul Ryan had informed the president that there were not enough votes for the bill to pass the House.

It has been suggested that Trump requested Ryan pull the bill at the last minute.

Republicans have promised for years to repeal the Affordable Care Act, otherwise known as Obamacare after President Obama.

Representatives have spent the last week wrestling over details and making deals to change parts of the bill.

President Obama signs the Affordable Care Act in 2010 AP

They had originally scheduled the vote for Thursday as a symbolic gesture, on the anniversary of President Obama signing the bill.

It was postponed to Friday because there were not enough votes.

The House Freedom Caucus - a conservative group within the House - argues that the bill does not lower premiums enough.

On Friday, President Trump issued an ultimatum to Congress, saying they must pass it Friday, or he will leave the legislation in place and move on.