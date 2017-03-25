Man charged after eating pancakes in Florida street

Florida Police accused 21-year-old of 'obstructing traffic' in Facebook prank.

Police in Florida have charged a man with eating pancakes in the street, after tracking him down via a Facebook video.

Kiaron Thomas, 21, was questioned by police after he was recorded on video sitting in the middle of a zebra crossing eating pancakes.

Lakeland police said Thomas had been charged with placing an obstruction in the roadway and disrupting the free flow of traffic.

He was not arrested but will appear in court on April 25.

Police first received a call on Tuesday morning about a man sitting in the crossing of a busy intersection eating pancakes from a TV tray, but by the time they responded the man had already left.

A video of the incident was later posted on Facebook and shared in a message to police - several people tagged the video to Thomas, who police say admitted pulling the prank.