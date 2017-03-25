US probes claims it killed dozens in Mosul airstrike

Claims dozens of civilians were killed by a coalition airstrike targeting IS in Mosul.

The Iraq army and coalition forces are trying to drive Isis out of the city. AP

The US has opened an investigation into claims it killed dozens of innocent people while carrying out an airstrike targeting so-called Islamic State in Mosul.

Eyewitnesses said more than 100 people died when a coalition missile hit a building where residents fleeing from Isis were taking shelter last week, piling up the death toll in the city.

The US has opened an investigation into the allegations, which are centered around the al-Jadidah district.

On Saturday it confirmed that its planes had carried out strikes in the area where residents were allegedly killed, but had not yet established if it had hit a civilian target.

It came as Iraqi forces temporarily halted efforts to recapture new ground from Isis in the city due to concerns over the high number of civilian casualties.

The United Nations also expressed its profound concern over the claims of civilian deaths, saying it was "stunned by this terrible loss of life".

Mosul residents comfort each other after a wave of deadly airstrikes. ITV News

One resident told ITV news that he had buried 13 members of his family and there were yet more bodies of his relatives buried in the city's rubble.

Another said: "We have lost everything".

One of the neighbourhood residents said a cluster of homes were hit by airstrikes leaving many dead.

"Over 137 people were inside. The entire neighbourhood was fleeing because of missiles that hit, so people were taking refuge here," said Ahmed Ahmed.

Iraqi forces have been carrying out a campaign aimed at ousting Isis from their stronghold in the city of Mosul, but the battle has been prolonged and bloody.

Up to 600,000 civilians are still believed to remain in IS-held areas of Mosul, raising the risk of further casualties.