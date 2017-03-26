  • STV
Crewman body recovered from Irish Coast Guard wreckage

All four crew members died when the helicopter crashed into the Atlantic almost two weeks ago.

The last body has been found PA

The body of a crewman has been recovered from the wreckage of an Irish Coast Guard helicopter that crashed in the Atlantic.

The remains were discovered on Friday in the cockpit of Rescue 116 off Blackrock island, about 13km (eight miles) off the coast of Co Mayo.

The wreck lies 40m down with divers needing swells below 3m for a safe recovery operation.

The body of Captain Dara Fitzpatrick, a 45-year-old mother-of-one, was the first one of the four crew to have been recovered from the ocean.

The other crew members were Captain Mark Duffy, Winchman Ciaran Smith and Winch Operator Paul Ormsby.

Navy divers freed the body of a crewman from the cockpit of the wreckage on Sunday, authorities leading the recovery operation confirmed.

Captain Dara Fitzpatrick
Captain Dara Fitzpatrick Chris Copely/Irish Coastguard

The black box, which holds the flight data and voice records, was taken from the wreckage on Friday and is being flown to Farnborough in England for analysis.

There was no apparent damage to the unit.

Air accident investigators will dry it and attempt to download the data at a special facility during the next week.

The AAIU has said it believed the tail of Rescue 116 hit rocks on the western end of the island as it returned from supporting a rescue mission to refuel at Blacksod.

There was no indication of any danger moments before the Sikorsky S92 vanished, with the crew's final transmission: "Shortly landing at Blacksod."

